Khloe Kardashian Teases Gender Reveal on Reality Show, Celebrates 6th Month of Pregnancy

Facebook/RevengeBodyWithKhloeKardashian Khloe Kardashian will reveal her baby's gender on the new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Reality star Khloe Kardashian teased that she will be revealing the gender of her baby on the new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Meanwhile, Khloe recently celebrated the sixth month of her pregnancy.

Since Khloe confirmed her pregnancy last December, she has been very vocal about her journey to motherhood. One detail she hasn't shared yet is the gender of her baby, but she recently told a fan that the gender reveal will be featured on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

The fan, Twitter user @njkardashian, asked Khloe if she will be sharing her baby's gender when their reality show returns this Jan. 7.

"We will be revealing on the show but not this week," Khloe replied, which means fans will have to stay tuned in the new episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" to catch her baby's gender reveal.

But even before Khloe reveals her baby's gender, multiple sources have previously confirmed with PEOPLE that she and Tristan Thompson are having a boy.

Meanwhile, the Good American pioneer recently celebrated her sixth month of pregnancy.

Khloe posted a photo of her on Instagram, rocking a black dress, showing all of her body's curves, while she's holding on to her baby bump.

"Officially 6 months," Khloe captioned her photo. This also means that Khloe will be entering the final trimester of her pregnancy, and it appears that the "Revenge Body" star is taking good care of her body.

Khloe shared on her website, Khloe With a K, how she's made the adjustments ever since she became pregnant.

"It's a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were. I'm also eating differently because, of course, I have cravings, but I want to make sure I'm supplying my baby with the proper nutrients," Khloe said on her post, US Weekly confirmed.