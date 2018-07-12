Khloé Kardashian's Ex Lamar Odom Announces Plans to Move to China

Wikimedia Commons/Bridget Samuels Featured in the image is former LA Lakers player Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom announced plans to move to China.

The retired NBA player revealed his plans in a since-deleted Instagram post that he is happy about his decision to move to Shenzhen, China.

"Happy & Proud to announce that I have signed a global management contract with my new @ninetyplusofficial family and decided to move to Shenzhen, China," the 38-year-old former basketball pro stated in the now-deleted post that was captured by The Shade Room and posted on their Facebook page.

Odom did not reveal why he took down the post.

He also mentioned in the post that he already spent several weeks in the Chinese city to sign new deals. He also said that he felt so blessed and overwhelmed with his new Chinese business partners and management.

"It's a huge step for me and I feel so happy to be writing new episodes of my life in another country that's so HUGE in basketball. I am grateful to have you all as my supporting fans through my ups and downs," Odom also said in the post.

Aside from playing for the NBA, Odom became more popular after his marriage to "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Khloe Kardashian after a month of dating in 2009. They separated after months of speculation in December 2013, but their divorce was only finalized in 2016.

He also made the news in October 2015 after being discovered unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. He became comatose and had to be placed on life support for several days.

Since his near-death experience, Odom tried to clean up his act by checking into rehab to join a substance abuse program. He also tried to keep himself fit and to focus on improving his physical fitness.

Odom or his reps have yet to release a new statement to confirm if his plans to move to China to start a new life will push through.