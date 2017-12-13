Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Confirmed By Kim Kardashian West?

REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE Khloe Kardashian and sister Kim Kardashian West during their visit to Armenia in 2015

While Khloe Kardashian remains mum about her rumored pregnancy, her sister Kim Kardashian-West seemed to have confirmed the news in a recent episode of the reality series.

Kardashian-West officially announced that she and her husband Kanye West are expecting the third child via surrogate during Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." But the 37-year-old reality star might have also hinted about Khloe's pregnancy alongside their younger sister Kylie Jenner.

In the episode, Kim K was gushing about her upcoming baby girl to their eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney told her that their family will have a baby number seven soon. Kim agreed, joking that their mother Kris Jenner will have "30 grandkids." This could mean that the family is expecting more babies soon.

Fans of the reality series reportedly speculated that Kim's statements could confirm Khloe and Kylie's pregnancies. However, both remained tightlipped about the rumors at the moment.

Despite her silence regarding her rumored pregnancy, Khloe appeared to be very vocal about her feelings for her speculated baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

On her Instagram account, the 33-year-old reality star gushed about the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward by posting a throwback photo of the two of them sharing a sweet kiss during her birthday party in June. She added the caption, "The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!"

❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:03am PST

If the rumors are true, the couple is expecting a baby boy who is set to arrive sometime in early 2018. This will be her first child, while Thompson is already a father to one-year-old Prince Oliver who he shared with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

People cited a source who claimed that the reality star, who was previously married to former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom, is very happy to finally have a child of her own.

"This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it's more than that: she didn't want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen," the source stated.

Khloe is expected to confirm her condition in the coming days.