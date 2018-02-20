Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Hit With Scary Complications In 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Clip

Facebook/RevengeBodyWithKhloeKardashian Featured in the image is reality star Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is starting to realize that not every pregnancy journey goes smoothly.

The reality star is expecting her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson. While things have been smooth sailing for the first-time mom — who is now on well into her third trimester — she seemed to have some scary complications in a new clip for next Sunday's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

"Literally, I like can't walk," the Good American co-founder told her sisters Kim and Kourtney while appearing pained.

"Can you text your doctor right now?" Kourtney sternly responded while a worried Kim looked on. The sneak peek also showed Khloe lying down for a sonogram at her doctor's office.

Khloe, 33, has never been pregnant before but there is a history of complicated pregnancies in the Kardashian clan. Her older sister Kim had been diagnosed with preeclampsia (a pregnancy complication associated with high blood pressure) while she was carrying daughter North.

During her second pregnancy, the mother of three also suffered placenta accreta (a condition where blood vessels grow deeply into the uterine wall). Her difficulties forced her to resort to a surrogate to carry her third child with Kanye West. The A-list couple welcomed their daughter Chicago on Jan. 15.

Reports note Khloe has often traveled back and forth to Cleveland just to be with her beau. The soon-to-be mom is also planning to give birth in the city. Since most NBA players are on a weeklong break, the pair was able to meet in Los Angeles.

They even had the chance to spend Valentine's Day together at Kris Jenner's house, along with other family and friends. Khloe and Thompson have yet to announce their baby's gender and name.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 14 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on E! Network.