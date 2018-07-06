Kids Can Sign Up for a Sleepover at the National Archives to Lie Next to the U.S. Constitution

Facebook/Archives.Foundation The children set up their sleeping bags during one of the National Archives Foundation Sleepover event.

Kids who have no idea what to do this fall could sign up for a chance to sleep next to some of America's most precious treasures at the National Archives Museum in Washington, DC.

The activity, which is often scheduled twice a year, can cater up to 100 children and a guardian to enjoy different activities before they set up their sleeping bags at the iconic National Archives Rotunda.

According to the museum's website, the sleepover participants will be given the chance to look into the country's treasured records, join a museum-wide scavenger hunt, and watch a movie at the William G. McGowan Theater before they sleep near the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

In the morning, they will be treated to a sumptuous breakfast spread that includes pancakes flipped by the Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero himself.

There will also be several activities lined-up in the morning before they all head back to their homes.

Speaking with Good News Network, Ferriero said that the first time that they did the sleepovers in the museum in January 2014 turned out to be a huge success. That is why they decided to invite more families during the summer break as well as during fall.

"This is a great way to create a meaningful experience for families, to improve civics education, and to inform the public about the role the Archives plays in preserving government records and making them accessible to the people," Ferriero stated.

The next museum sleepover will take place at 6:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, Oct. 13, until 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14.

The museum will allow children from ages 8 to 12 to join the activity, while their chaperones should be 21-years-old and above.

The tickets costs $125 for each attendee, while members of the Foundation can purchase the ticket at a discounted price of $100.