'Kill Bill,' 'Jeepers Creepers' and More Arriving to Netflix in February

Reuters/Mike Blake The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

January is coming to a close in a few days, and Netflix subscribers are already looking forward to knowing the new titles arriving on the giant streaming site next month. Luckily for them, Netflix revealed earlier this week the new titles that it's bringing to the table for the month of February, including old favorites and never-before-seen originals.

While January brought subscribers an impressive lineup of Netflix content, subscribers will be more surprised with what February has in store for them. Netflix's catalog of content next month will include a hodgepodge of TV shows, movies and documentaries that range from comedy, romance, action to thriller genres.

Next month, Netflix is bringing back the all-time favorite "American Pie" and its sequel, as well as the three "American Pie" featurettes "American Pie Presents: Band Camp," "American Pie Presents: The Book of Love" and "American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile." Also arriving on the first day of February are "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve" and "Ocean's Thirteen," starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and a lot more.

Netflix originals like "Altered Carbon," "Coach Snoop," Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down," "Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia," "On Body and Soul," "Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers" and "Queer Eye" are also arriving next month. Along with these originals are popular action film titles like "Lara Croft" and two installments of "Kill Bill," which is about a woman who seeks revenge on a group of assailants and their leader Bill, who tried to kill her and her unborn child.

For subscribers who enjoy watching horror flicks, Netflix is bringing to the table "Jeepers Creepers," a 2001 American-German horror film about two siblings who become targets of a demonic creature somewhere in rural Florida. There is also the Netflix original "The Ritual," which tells the story of a lady who enlists the help of a priest to save her dying sister but eventually finds herself in a harrowing journey through her subconscious mind.

The full list of Netflix's February releases can be found here.