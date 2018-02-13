'Kill Bill' Stunt Coordinator Talks About Car Crash Involving Uma Thurman

Reuters/ Regis Duvignau Director Quentin Tarantino and actress Uma Thurman at the screening for "Sils Maria" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes

After actress Uma Thurman opened up about the car crash she got involved in while filming "Kill Bill," director Quentin Tarantino shared his side of the story and claimed that the scene did not call for a stunt driver. On Monday, "Kill Bill" stunt coordinator Keith Adams talked about the incident in an interview to shed light on the issue.

In an interview, Adams revealed that there were no stunts planned on the day that the tragic car crash happened on the set of "Kill Bill." He said even Tarantino did not call up or consult the stunt department about the scene that Thurman was about to shoot that day.

"No stunts of any kind were scheduled for the day of Ms. Thurman's accident. All of the stunt department was put on hold and no one from the stunt department was called to set. At no point was I notified or consulted about Ms. Thurman driving a car on camera that day. Had I been involved, I would have insisted not only on putting a professional driver behind the wheel but also insuring that the car itself was road-worthy and safe," said Adams.

In an interview last week, Thurman said driving that car on the set of "Kill Bill" was one of the biggest regrets of her life. Because of the incident — which left Thurman with a severely injured neck and knees —the actress opted never to work with Tarantino on a project again.

After Thurman's interview, Tarantino talked about the incident and said he did not think the scene required a stunt driver. According to him, he even test drove the car before letting Thurman do the scene herself, and everything turned out fine. He also admitted he was irritated that Thurman did not want to drive the car at first. "None of us ever considered it a stunt. It was just driving. None of us looked at it as a stunt. Maybe we should have, but we didn't," said the director.