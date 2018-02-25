'Killing Eve' Premiere Date, Spoilers: First Look Trailer Reveals the Psychopath Within Jodie Comer

BBC America A first-look trailer is out now for "Killing Eve."

A new first-look trailer for "Killing Eve" reveals the psychopathic truth behind Jodie Comer's Villanelle.

BBC released a teaser for their upcoming new series, titled "Killing Eve," which stars Sandra Oh as the titular character and Comer as Villanelle. Although the series holds the name of Oh's character, the teaser reveals more about Comer's character.

The teaser shows a series of events that appear to be the evolution of Villanelle as a killer, while the voice of Oh's Eve can be heard in the background.

The clip begins with Villanelle, wearing an old fashion dress in what appears to be a mansion. An old man appears to see her, where Villanelle gives him a smile that seems she's happy he's arrived.

Moments later, Villanelle pulls out the sharp object holding her hair together and stabs the old man in the face. At first, Villanelle appears scared of what she's done. However, later on, she gives a smile that makes her appear satisfied with her actions.

"I know you are an extraordinary person, exceptionally bright, determined," Eve says on the trailer.

Eve continued, saying, "I know something happened to you. I know you're a psychopath," as the trailer reveals moments of Villanelle giving off her sweet smile while doing terrible things.

Then, Villanelle's voice comes up and reveals that Eve was actually in a conversation with her.

"You should never tell a psychopath they're a psychopath. It upsets them," Villanelle tells Eve. When Eve asks if she's upset, Villanelle puts on a mocking sad face as she nods yes to her question.

"Killing Eve" is penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which is based on the novels written by Luke Jennings, BBC reports. The story follows Mi5 security officer Eve and psychopath killer Villanelle "as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse."

The premiere of "Killing Eve" airs on Sunday, April 8, at 8 p.m. EST on BBC America.