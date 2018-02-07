Kim Cattrall News: Announces Brother's Unexpected Passing on Twitter

REUTERS/Neil Hall English-Canadian actress Kim Cattrall attends the Evening Standard Theatre awards in London November 30, 2014.

English-Canadian actress Kim Cattrall has recently announced the passing of her brother, Christopher Cattrall. The news followed Kim's social media statement, informing people that Christopher had been missing, asking them for help and any information of his whereabouts.

Kim posted on her Twitter page to inform the public of Christopher's untimely death, requesting for the family's privacy at this time. Kim did not forget to thank her fans and followers for the support and love they have shared. Christopher died at the age of 55, and his passing was described by Kim as "unexpected" by her entire family.

In Kim's plea for help, which she posted on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages, she stated that her brother had been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 30, from his home in Alberta, Canada. In the message that Kim initially released, she appealed to the people stating that Christopher is a "one of a kind brother," and that her entire family has gotten terribly worried because of his sudden disappearance.

This situation was considered to be odd by Kim and her family, since Christopher left his essential belongings at home, such as his cellular phone and wallet. Furthermore, the period of his disappearance was also very uncharacteristic of Christopher since he takes personal care and responsibility over his seven dogs.

A representative of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police gave a statement, saying that they have no reason to believe that any foul play took place in the death of Kim's brother. However, no information has been released to detail Christopher's cause of death.

Kim is most popular for her role in the HBO series "Sex in the City," wherein she took on the role of the racy character, Samantha Jones. The series was based in New York City, and the 61-year-old actress received five Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Samantha.