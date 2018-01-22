Kim Cattrall Wants Oprah Winfrey to Replace Her as Samantha in 'Sex and the City 3'

Facebook/sexandthecity Featured in the image is Sarah Jessica Parker in "Sex and the City"

Original "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall wants Oprah Winfrey to take on the role of Samantha in the third installment of the film. The actress recently took to social media to endorse names that may take over her as Samantha, with Winfrey coming out on top.

Although there has been no announcement yet of a "Sex and the City 3," casting rumors about the next installment are already swirling around. Previously, Cattrall's co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, guested on The Ellen Show and hinted at the possibility of "Sex and the City 3," albeit without Cattrall. During the show, Parker told Ellen in jest that she might want to step into the role, for which Cattrall expressed her full support on social media.

Recently, Cattrall also took to Twitter to name the top three female celebrities who could replace her as Samantha, seemingly confirming the old rumor that "Sex and the City" franchise will continue without her. Cattrall said Winfrey was her top choice, with "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara and "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish as her second and third.

"I am partial to @TheEllenShow but @Oprah was always my 1st. But then there are the goddess's @TiffanyHaddish or @SofiaVergara. So many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own!" Cattrall tweeted on Friday.

While Winfrey taking over Cattrall as Samantha seems like an exciting idea, it seems unlikely that the franchise would replace the iconic character with a new actress. Instead, the franchise might add new characters to the cast to balance out the loss of Cattrall's character.

As of now, there is no news yet about whether "Sex and the City" will return for a third installment, so fans should take rumors and speculations with a grain of salt. Rumors about Cattrall being fired from the franchise started last year when reports about her "diva behavior" surfaced.