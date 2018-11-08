Kim Davis, Dead Brothel Owner, Young Socialist, Minority Firsts: 4 Interesting Election Outcomes

Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar) Voters enter a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. Voters in New Hampshire went to the polls Tuesday in the first in the nation presidential primary election.

While much attention has been paid to the potential for a congressional power shakeup in the lead up to the 2018 midterm elections, there were a handful individual election outcomes that may not have been on the radar for many people when it comes to things they looked for on election night.

From minority candidates becoming the "first" of their kind to win respective offices to the defeat of a county court clerk who made national headlines three years ago for her response to gay marriage, certain races have drawn recognition because of the history that was made by their outcomes or because of the details surrounding the candidate involved.

In the following pages are some of the more interesting election outcomes of the 2018 midterms.