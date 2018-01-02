Kim Jong-Un Claims Nuclear Button Is 'Always On His Desk'

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people cheering during an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017.

President Donald Trump isn't the only one who uses a button to get what he wants as Kim Jong-Un boasted a similar button that can launch nukes at anywhere in the US. The North Korean leader claims that such a button is always on his desk announcing to the world that the nation's nuclear capabilities are "reality" and not mere threats.

"The U.S. should know that the button for nuclear weapons is on my table," he said during his New Year's Day address. "The entire area of the U.S. mainland is within our nuclear strike range. The United States can never start a war against me and our country."

Kim spoke in front of several microphones but without any nuclear button in sight, at least not yet. He also added, "We need to mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and accelerate their deployment."

The incessant missile and nuclear tests held by North Korea last year have ratcheted up tensions with its neighbors and the United States. The tests became the focus of fiery back-and-forth arguments between North Korea and President Donald Trump, who has called Kim "Little Rocket Man."

While it is confirmed that the hermit kingdom is already in possession of nuclear warheads as well as short and medium-range missiles, it is currently unclear if they possess adequate ICBM (inter-continental ballistic missile) technology to deliver warheads to the mainland US. South Korean experts expect that more tests will be held this year to perfect this technology which, according to them, has something to do with the missile's re-entry.

That being said, the North Korean leader's speech wasn't all doom and gloom however as he also called for a de-escalation of tensions in the region. He particularly called for improved relations with South Korea, something that the southern state seemed more willing to achieve than its northern counterpart.

North Korea also announced that it is willing to send athletes to the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Olympics saying that it will be a good opportunity to showcase the status of the Korean nation.