Reuters/ Staff Kim Jong-Un impersonator, Howard from Australia, waves at the North Korean cheerleaders.

The fake Kim Jong-Un may have made news worldwide, but the impersonator failed to impress North Korea's cheerleading squad. The impersonator, whose real name is Howard, failed to impress the squad and ended up being escorted out by security.

Howard gatecrashed the women's ice hockey match between the unified Korea and Japan for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. In the middle of the match, Howard, who looked a lot like North Korea's Supreme Leader, walked in front of the squad while waving the unified Korean flag.

Some of the cheerleaders smiled and laughed at the doppelganger, but most of the squad were unimpressed. A few even looked annoyed when the man interrupted their cheer routine. As it turns out, it is not welcome in PyeongChang to look and dress like the North Korea leader. Howard, meanwhile, even tried to spice things up by chanting "We are one!" and "Unify the motherland!," but failed to do so. Instead of cheering and mesmerizing the fans, Howard was met with a couple of security personnel who escorted him back to his seat.

The impersonator still managed to catch the attention of the media and a few members from the audience who took photos of him.

Howard is actually from the land down under, Australia, and has been a professional impersonator since 2013. During an interview with Sunrise, Howard said, "Today I attended a hockey game, and unfortunately, they did not have a sense of humor." Howard also mentioned during the interview that he was not afraid of his decision given that "South Korea is a democracy and has freedom of speech." He also added, "You can't let North Korea hijack these games."

Despite the rough escort, Howard said he was happy with what he did and that he was able to accomplish what he wanted.