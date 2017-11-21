Kim Jong-un's Silence Sparks Rumors Suggesting He Is Gravely Ill

Reuters/KCNA North Korean President Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency, September 3, 2017.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has recently been caught in a word war with U.S. President Donald Trump, in relation to the former's repeated missile testing. Lately, however, things seem to be eerily quiet in the Asian country, which has drawn speculations concerning the dictator's condition.

A report from the Daily Star said that the country has not fired a single test missile for over two months. This started a flurry of rumors saying the 33-year-old leader has been suffering from a list of health issues. The report noted that had been claims that Kim has been ailing from illnesses that include gout, hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes.

Moreover, the Guardian reported that according to South Korean intelligence reports, Kim has already gained 40 kilograms since taking the reigns over the country four years ago. In addition, he was also said to be eating and drinking a lot, which are deemed to be Kim's way of coping from all the stress stemming from fears of being assassinated.

The Guardian also reported that, according to Lee Cheol-woo from South Korea's ruling party, Kim is now estimated to weigh 130 kilograms. He is also having problems getting sleep at night for fears concerning his safety.

"He keeps a close tab on any potential threats to his power, including the military, and he is obsessed with ensuring his personal safety," Lee told journalists, citing intelligence reports. "Because of his habitual binge eating and drinking, he is likely to develop adult [lifestyle] diseases," Lee added.

Earlier this month, Kim was seen visiting the March 16 Factory, which is known for producing large-scale trucks in North Korea. A Korea Herald report said that the dictator called for a modernization of their automotive industry, and identified the said factory as the "mother base."

Back in October, Kim also visited the Pyongyang Cosmetics Factory, which was said to be part of a propaganda to show that the country can cater to the needs of the rich and middle-class women of North Korea. Interestingly, Kim took with him his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and his sister, Kim Yo-jong.