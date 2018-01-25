Kim Kardashian Addresses Reports Claiming She Already Wants to Have Another Baby

(Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016.

Kim Kardashian has responded to rumors saying she already wants to have a fourth baby.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE reported that the reality star is looking forward to having another child after welcoming their daughter Chicago via surrogate on Jan. 15. The insider claimed that Kardashian is excited to further expand her brood.

"She's so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate," said the source. "Kanye was even bonding with the surrogate's husband in the delivery room."

The insider added, "Kim definitely wants more kids. She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!"

Right after other media outlets picked up the report, Kardashian retweeted Daily Mail Celeb's post and wrote, "fake news." The reality star has yet to further comment on the rumors about her future family plans.

As previously reported, Kardashian and West welcomed their new daughter, Chicago West. The power couple were both present at the hospital where their surrogate gave birth. Chicago was born free from complications, according to Kardashian's statement about her baby. She also expressed her gratitude for the "wonderful doctors and nurses" who took care of the surrogate and Chicago.

The identity of Kardashian's surrogate remains unknown. But PEOPLE confirmed in September the surrogate was an African-American woman in her mid-20s. The woman already had birthing experience as the mother of two sons, whom she shares with her husband of five years. His identity has also been kept secret.

While Kardashian and West proved time and time again that they do not like traditional baby names, Chicago's name actually means a lot to the duo. The name was inspired by West's years growing up in the famous city in Illinois. He had also referenced the city several times in his previous singles.