Kim Kardashian and Kanye West News: Couple Anticipating Baby Girl From Surrogate

Celebrity Kim Kardashian-West and rapper Kanye West have revealed that the gender of the next member of their family is a girl. Furthermore, recent reports have revealed that Kim shared her thoughts and feelings on hiring a surrogate.

According to Glamour, the reality TV show celebrity accidentally let slip that they were anticipating the arrival of a baby girl while she was talking to Ellen DeGeneres. Even more recently, it seems that Kim is determined to stand by the fact that the secret is out, as she has taken to social media to post what had transpired during the baby shower that was held over the weekend. Although the due date of the newest addition to the family is yet to be revealed, it is believed that the baby girl will come sometime in January 2018. Regardless, fans are expecting Kim to divulge more information in the coming weeks.

"Getting a surrogate and finding someone that you really trust really is so much more for difficult of a situation than you could really imagine," Kim explained, as reported by People. "You have to like make sure that their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psychological testing, and it was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation. It's kind of weird when it's not you, so I don't know whether I should start eating donuts and celebrate like I would like old times or just go to the gym."

It was also revealed that Kim actually tried to have an embryo implanted in her but unfortunately, they did not take. Kim also shared that the situation felt significantly different from the first two times that she got pregnant with Saint and North. However, she and her husband, Kanye, is anxiously looking forward to the arrival of their baby girl.