Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reveal the Name of Their Third Baby

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West name their third baby, Chicago.

Kim Kardashian-West has revealed the name of their third baby, and it pays homage to Kanye West's childhood.

Kanye and Kim's third baby has been born, and the reality star revealed the name of their baby on her app, TMZ confirmed. Kim posted, "Chicago West," along with their baby's date and time of birth, as well as her weight, which was at 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

The couple named their third baby after Kanye's hometown growing up, which is Chicago. Kim has also given a nickname for their new baby, to match their other two children's one-syllable names, North and Saint.

Kim shared on Twitter, "North, Saint, & Chi," with their new baby's nickname pronounced as "Shy."

The KKW Beauty pioneer was reportedly present in the delivery room during the birth of her third baby, and that she was the first one have skin-to-skin contact with Chi.

Meanwhile, Kim spoke out about her experience of not being able to carry her third baby inside her own womb. She explained that choosing not to carry her own baby wasn't about taking the easy way; rather it was about going for the safest way to have another child.

"Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn't safe for my — or the baby's — health to carry on my own," Kim revealed on her post.

Because of her conditions, Kim and Kanye then decided to have a gestational carrier to carry their third baby. Kim defended herself from people who were saying that they took the easy way out of having a baby.

"Anyone who says or thinks it's the easy way out is completely wrong. People assume it's better because you don't have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint," Kim explained on her post.

But regardless of the hardships, Kim is very thankful to the carrier of Chi, and notes that she made their dreams of having a bigger family come true.