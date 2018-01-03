Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Son Saint Returns Home After Being Hospitalized for Three Days

(Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son, Saint, is now back home after being hospitalized for pneumonia.

Through an Instagram post, Kardashian offered an update about her son and said he is now recovering at home. "My precious baby boy is so strong!" the reality star wrote alongside a photo of her holding Saint. "After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV's and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary."

Kardashian, who is expecting another baby this year through a surrogate, also expressed her gratitude for the hospital staff who took care of Saint. She added, "I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all!"

Last year, the power couple confirmed they are having a third child. They hired a surrogate to carry the baby after doctors warned Kardashian of possible health risks involved should she decide to undergo another pregnancy.

The mother of two suffered from placenta accreta during her pregnancy with Saint — a condition in which the placenta grows into the womb's wall. This prevents the placenta from detaching at birth, putting her and her baby at risk each time.

As reports point out, the past holidays were an eventful time for the entire Kardashian family. Khloe Kardashian has just announced that she is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Similar to her sister Kim, Khloe is also due to welcome her baby — a boy — sometime this year. The expecting mom recently mentioned that she is looking forward to coming up with her own holiday traditions for her own child.