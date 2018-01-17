Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl via Surrogate

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have just welcomed their new baby. The newest addition to the family is Kardashian's third child, joining her older siblings North, 4, and Saint, 2.

On Tuesday, Kardashian shared the good news on her official website and social media accounts to the delight of her fans, who were quick to offer name suggestions for the couple's newborn.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister," wrote Kardashian on her website. She shared the news the day after she and West welcomed their child via surrogate on Jan. 15.

Following Kardashian's announcement, fans congratulated the couple and even suggested names for their baby girl. One fan tweeted, "If Kimye don't call their baby Go, Wild, Key or John, it's a huge opportunity missed #kimyebaby." Another fan tweeted, "I hope Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name their new baby daughter 'Wild Wild' for the culture."

West and Kardashian had long kept their expectant parent status under wraps, refusing to confirm that they're expecting a baby despite published reports. Back in September, however, Kardashian confirmed in a clip from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" season 14 that a baby was indeed on the way.

In the said clip, Kardashian tells her sister Khloe, "What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'" Khloe then responds, "The person's pregnant?" "We're having a baby!" Kardashian exclaims.

Kardashian and West decided to conceive via surrogate because the doctors felt that it wasn't safe for Kardashian to carry her own baby. Since the beginning, Kardashian has been open about the complications she had to suffer from her previous pregnancies.