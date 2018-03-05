Kim Kardashian Launches Kid Pranking Series on Facebook

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File photo Featured is reality star Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is launching an unscripted celebrity prank series on Facebook Watch called "You Kiddin' Me."

The 10-episode series, produced by Lionsgate, will feature celebrity offspring pranking their famous parents. According to producers, it was inspired by Kardashian's "fun family antics."

"I know from firsthand experience that children are wise beyond their years and can come up with the craziest things, so imagine how funny it will be to see them make all the decisions," Kardashian said in an official statement. She added that she is delighted to work with Lionsgate and Facebook in this new project.

The upcoming series will be Lionsgate's first venture in Watch. "We continue to expand the range of our platform partnerships and look forward to collaborating with the Facebook team in bringing viewers a buzz-worthy, high-quality unscripted series that taps into the fun family dynamics that Kim knows best," said Lionsgate executive VP of alternative programming Jennifer O'Connell.

It will enlist the help of Facebook users, some of which will be chosen to join the prank for their favorite celebrities. Prank ideas will also be crowd sourced from users of the social media platform.

"You Kiddin' Me" is the newest series lined up for Facebook Watch, which has been ordering a lot of original content for the platform lately. Among which are the 10-episode dark comedy "Sorry for Your Loss," starring Elizabeth Olsen and Kelly Marie Tran, teen drama "Five Points" starring Kerry Washington, and an English remake of hit Norwegian web series "Skam."

Back in September, it was revealed that Facebook is allotting $1 billion on original TV in 2018. The project is led by head of global creative strategy Ricky Van Veen. According to other reports, Facebook plans to fund its original shows only for a limited time. After a while, it will instead offer creators a 45 percent share of their ad revenue.

"You Kiddin' Me" will be available via mobile, desktop, and Facebook's TV apps. There is no specific date yet for its launch.