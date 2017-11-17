Kim Kardashian Reveals Sex of Third Baby

Kim Kardashian-West revealed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting a baby girl. The reality star casually confirmed the baby's sex in an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Facebook/kuwtk Promotional picture for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 14.

As the mother-of-two recalled the baby shower she threw over the weekend, she unconsciously shared the information. Upon realizing what she said, she just laughed it off.

"So people brought toys and gifts and she was opening them all up the next day," Kardashian said of her 4-year-old daughter, North. "She said, 'Mom, since baby sister's not here, I think I need all of the toys in my room and I'll play with them and just make sure they're all okay for baby sister.'"

The show's host then pointed out that North is a toy tester. And that the reality star-turned-beauty-mogul just told everyone they are expecting a girl.

"Yes, it is," she confirmed. "North is really excited about that. She's so excited. Let's see if it lasts."

As for her 1-year-old son, Saint, she is not quite sure if he is aware that he is going to be a big brother soon, especially since she is not carrying the baby herself. She admitted she asked her sisters' opinion about hiring someone to dress up as a stork and leave the newborn baby on their doorstep.

"Like isn't that what we heard when we were growing up?" she asked. "You're gonna mess him up real bad," DeGeneres retorted. "Don't do that."

It was through a trailer for the family's long-running reality series "Keeping up with the Kardashians" that she revealed she is expecting a third child via surrogate.

Kim's sisters, Chloe and Kylie Jenner, who are also rumored to be pregnant have yet to confirm the allegations.

"Keeping up with the Kardashians" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!