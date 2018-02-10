Kim Kardashian Slammed for Topless Photo Taken by Daughter
Kim Kardashian has taken a number of racy photos in the past, but a recent topless post, taken by her four-year-old daughter North West, turned out to be too much for the internet.
On Thursday, the mother of three posted on Instagram a photo herself while removing her bra in front of a mirror. Her daughter, North, is seen in the reflection, although her face was blocked by a camera flash.
In the caption, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star confirmed that her eldest child took the photo. "[camera emoji] by North," the caption says.
The photo has since garnered over 2.5 million likes from the reality star's 107 million followers, and yet many still did not appreciate the shot. Some described the shot as "disgusting," while another said it comes in "new levels of inappropriate."
Many fans are concerned that North is getting the wrong idea about photos, not realizing her shot is inappropriate. "How will she know it's wrong if her mom taught her it's ok?" asked one commenter. Another said, "you don't need to be a perfect parent to know that this is beyond ridiculous and desperate," said another.
Others, however, believe there is nothing wrong with the photo, and that Kardashian is allowed to raise her child however way she wants. Some also praised North for her photography skills, saying she is ready for Instagram.
Talking about Instagram-worthy photos, the 37-year-old Kardashian recently landed her sixth Vogue cover, the second one as blonde.
Kardashian is the front page of Vogue Taiwan's February Beauty issue. The last time she appeared blonde in a Vogue cover was in 2015, in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired shoot for Vogue Brasil.
"I'm so honored to be on the cover of Vogue Taiwan," Kardashian said on her website and app. She also thanked Andrew Fitzsimons for styling her hair and Mario for doing her makeup. The photographs were taken by Dennis Leupold.