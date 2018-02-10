Kim Kardashian Slammed for Topless Photo Taken by Daughter

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File photo Featured is reality star Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has taken a number of racy photos in the past, but a recent topless post, taken by her four-year-old daughter North West, turned out to be too much for the internet.

On Thursday, the mother of three posted on Instagram a photo herself while removing her bra in front of a mirror. Her daughter, North, is seen in the reflection, although her face was blocked by a camera flash.

In the caption, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star confirmed that her eldest child took the photo. "[camera emoji] by North," the caption says.