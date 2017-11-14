Kim Kardashian Throws Lavish Cherry Blossom-Themed Baby Shower at Home

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2014.

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated the impending birth of her third child by organizing a festive baby shower over the weekend.

The reality star is expecting her baby no. 3 with husband Kanye West this winter via surrogate. To celebrate her baby's arrival, Kardashian threw a stunning cherry blossom-themed baby shower at her home. Her closest friends and family were in attendance, including her pregnant sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Also in the event were Kendall Jenner, momager Kris Jenner, model Chrissy Teigen and hairstylist Jen Atkin. As expected, the fête was documented heavily on social media. Guests showed off the pink floral arrangements in the venue, as well as Kardashian's latest fragrance collection for her cosmetic line, KKW Beauty. The new scents — Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud — will be available starting Wednesday.

"Kim was excited to celebrate," a source told PEOPLE. "She can't wait for her baby girl to arrive. They're still deciding on a name — Kim asked guests to share their favorite names." The insider went on to say that Kardashian's surrogate was absent from the bash.

Bravo points out that Kardashian's baby shower was on the same day Blac Chyna threw a mermaid-themed birthday party for her daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian. The adorable toddler sported a pink Givenchy top to celebrate her special day.

According to reports, Kylie also held her own baby shower after celebrating with her sister on Sunday. The make-up mogul, who has yet to officially announce she's expecting, threw the intimate celebration at her Hidden Hills residence with a pajama party.

Kardashian and West tied the knot in 2014. They are already parents to four-year-old North, and Saint, who turns two in December.