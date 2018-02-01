Kim Kardashian Throws Major Shade at Lindsay Lohan's Foreign Accent

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File photo Featured is reality star Kim Kardashian.

It looks like Kim Kardashian is not in the mood to play nice with former friend Lindsay Lohan.

Just recently, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Instagram to shade Lindsay Lohan following her remarks on the 37-year-old's latest hairstyle.

Previously, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton asked his followers what they think about Kim Kardashian's latest hairstyle to which Lohan remarked "I am confused." While Lohan herself starred in the 2004 film "Mean Girls," it looks like the title befits Kardashian quite well when she responded to the comment saying, "You know what's confusing.... Your sudden foreign accent."

Back in 2016, it should be remembered that Lindsay Lohan surprised her fans when she introduced a brand new accent and even acknowledged that she did sound different. However, she completely brushed it off and explained that it was because of her desire to learn many different languages.

Of her new accent, Lohan claimed it to be "a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn," which had included English, French, Russian, Turkish, Italian and even Arabic.

But going back to Kim Kardashian, Lohan wouldn't have made the comment if she hadn't adopted a rather controversial new hairstyle dyeing her hair silver and braiding it into cornrows. The reality star posted a photo of her new hairstyle on Instagram and captioned it with "BO WEST," in reference to Bo Derek's braids when she appeared on the 1979 film "10."

While she may have been proud of her new braids, fans weren't at all pleased, and she quickly found controversy once again being accused with cultural appropriation and being disrespectful.

However, despite the controversy her new look is gathering, it looks like the 37-year-old isn't affected in the slightest as she still continues to showcase her new hairstyle on Instagram along with a few sultry poses.