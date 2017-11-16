Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner Throw Baby Showers Over the Weekend

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Featured in the image is reality show star Kim Kardashian

Sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner celebrated the coming of their children with baby showers a day apart over the weekend.

Last Saturday, CNN confirmed that Kim had her baby shower for her third child with Kaye West, via surrogate, at their Bel Air mansion home in California. The embellishments for Kim's baby shower were cherry blossom forests and tea, which sparked speculations that the reality star is expecting a girl.

PEOPLE reports that Kim's allegedly expecting sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were present at her baby shower, along with Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and family friend Jen Atkin. Chrissy Teigen also attended the celebration and brought a homemade cake as a gift.

A source said that Kim was really happy during her baby shower and shared with the guests that they are still deciding on a name. The KKW Beauty pioneer even asked her guests what their favorite names are.

The following day, Kylie threw her own baby shower for her baby girl with beau Travis Scott, with a "pajama party" theme at her Hidden Hills home. According to a source, the celebration was "last-minute," and it was kept "low-key" with only "family and close friends" in attendance.

Kylie's home was showered with pink roses for the celebration. Each of Kylie's guests was given silk pajamas and slippers to wear to the bash, a source shared with E! News.

There was also a craft table where guests "signed in and left a note for Kylie." The business mogul was celebrated with toasts given by her closest friends and family, all talking about how Kylie will become a great mother.

Fans of the "Life of Kylie" star are anticipating whether Kylie and Travis will soon get engaged, given that they will be starting a family together. Also, Kylie's followers are wondering if she will also have a gender reveal photo shoot.