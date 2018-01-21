Kim Kardashian-West on Baby No. 3: 'It Was So Hard to Not Carry My Own Child'

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File photo Featured is reality star Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about the birth of her third child and how difficult of a process it had been for her.

On Monday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star welcomed her third child with her husband, Kanye West. As far as information regarding her new baby, which is now revealed to be a girl, Kim used her own website to share some details. Now, the new mother of three has opened up about the difficulty of not being able to carry your own child.

It's no secret that Kim and Kanye had decided to make use of surrogacy to conceive their third child, Chicago, and on her website, she also explained about their decision to do so.

"I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy," she said. "Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn't safe for my — or the baby's — health to carry on my own," Kim added.

She shared that she and her husband had explored several options, but it had ultimately led them to make use of a gestational carrier. Kim explained that while she had made use of the term "surrogate" a number of times, the specific term would have to be "gestational carrier" because the woman who had carried their baby had no genetic or biological relationship to it.

The 37-year-old also explained the difference between a surrogate and a gestational carrier, defining the former as someone who donates her egg, is artificially inseminated by the father and then carries the baby in her womb. According to her, since the egg they had used was her own, the baby is biologically hers. She also revealed that they had chosen the gestational carrier via agency.

Not having to carry the baby, as she explains, has dealt quite the emotional struggle for her saying, "People assume it's better because you don't have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint."