Kim Kardashian West Pushes for New Prison Reform Case

Twitter/KimKardashian Featured in the image is reality star Kim Kardashian West

After her successful petition for Alice Marie Johnson's parole by raising her issue to the US President Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian West is reportedly continuing her fight for justice reform by taking another case.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star tweeted an article from New York Times about the case of death-row inmate Kevin Cooper from San Quentin State Prison in California, then tagged Governor Edmund "Jerry" Brown to appeal for the retesting of the DNA evidence presented in his case.

Cooper was convicted for the murders of Douglas and Peggy Ryen, their daughter Jessica, and her friend Chris Hughes in Chino Hills in 1985. According to the San Diego Tribune, he already exhausted all his appeal for innocence since his conviction.

New York Post revealed that Cooper's advocates claimed that the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department used a tampered DNA evidence to frame him. According to the report, the only living survivor of the crime said that the perpetrators were three white men. However, the police ignored the suspects who fit the survivor's description and opted to arrest a young black man during that time.

This is the second prison reform case that Kardashian West took under her wing. On May 30, the reality star went to the White House to meet with President Trump in person to talk about Johnson's case. By June 6, the president commuted Johnson's life sentence and ordered for her release.

Because of her recent acts, rumors claimed that might go into politics soon. In a recent interview with CNN's "The Van Jones Show," Kardashian West stated that she has no plans of running for office at the moment, but it does not mean that it will never cross her mind in the future. "I guess never say never. But that's not going to be like, Kim's running. That's not where I am," she said.