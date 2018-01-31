Kim Kardashian West Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Comment

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Kim Kardashian West did not let Lindsay Lohan have the last say on her new hairdo.

Kim Kardashian did not let Lindsay Lohan have the last say when it came to her new braids.

The KKW Beauty mogul recently revealed her new braids on Instagram, which she also confirmed to be inspired by American actress Bo Derek with the caption, "Bo West." Many were appalled and confused over Kim's new hairdo, and one of them was former child star Lindsay.

Blogger Perez Hilton shared Kim's new look on his feed, where Lindsay made the comment, "I am confused."

Kim got wind of her comment and offered her opinion back to Lindsay.

"You know what's confusing..... Your sudden foreign accent," Kim replied.

The reality star was referring to an interview Lindsay had back in 2016 when she launched a new club in Greece. The "Freaky Friday" star had a new accent that confused everyone at the time.

However, Lindsay told Daily Mail that she acquired the unusual accent from learning several languages at the time. Back then, she was learning Turkish, Italian, and Arabic. But aside from that, Lindsay can already understand Russian and is fluent in English and French.

Meanwhile, Lindsay wasn't the only one who was outspoken about Kim's new braids. Wendy Williams slammed Kim for her new hairdo during her show, PEOPLE confirmed.

Wendy accused Kim of being neglected by her husband, Kanye West, and of being desperate.

"It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It's clear to me that you're desperately trying to stay in the spotlight," Wendy said in front of her audience last Tuesday.

Wendy continued taking a dab at Kim, also talking about how the reality star posted sexy photos of herself on social media.

"There were a lot of racy pictures. ... Sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way," the host said.