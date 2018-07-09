Kim Kardashian West Visits Women's Prison in California

Instagram/kimkardashian Featured in the image is reality star Kim Kardashian West

Reality star Kim Kardashian West proved that she is more than just a socialite when she visited a California prison on Friday to talk to them about their everyday life.

Sources reportedly told TMZ that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star visited the California Institution for Women located in Corona on June 6. She reportedly went with several bodyguards to tour the facility, which houses as much as 1,800 inmates, for a few hours.

According to the report, Kardashian West went first at the grounds of the facility then head over to the living quarters.

She also went to meet with 15 women and had a chat with them regarding their life behind bars. Their conversation also included their concerns about how they will fit right back into the society shortly after their release.

Kardashian West's trip to the prison facility comes after she had a meeting with the US President Donald Trump at the White House at the end of May to discuss prison reform.

Her talk with the president turned out to be a success after she managed to ask Trump to look into the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who spent over 20 years in prison because of a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

After Johnson's release, Kardashian West seemed to start making prison reform her advocacy. "I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition," she said in one of her Twitter posts after Johnson came out of prison on June 6.

She also said in an interview with CNN that she is willing to use her popularity to do something good for others. "If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done," she stated in the interview.