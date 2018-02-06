Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Makes Debut at Kylie Jenner's Baby Reveal Video

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West welcomed their third child via a surrogate.

Kim Kardashian West recently debuted her newborn daughter, Chicago West, in Kylie Jenner's baby reveal video.

On Sunday, Kylie shared an 11-minute video documenting her secret pregnancy journey. The clip also featured Kim's daughter with husband Kanye, Chicago. It also served as the baby's debut because her parents have not shared any photo or video of her since she was born via surrogate on Jan. 15.

Towards the end of the clip, Kim sat beside her younger sister while the Lip Kit creator held Chicago in her arms. "She looks completely different," Jenner gushed. "She's so little."

Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods, who was not seen in the footage, could be heard asking Kim if she and her spouse had already decided on a name for their youngest child.

"I think we're gonna go with Chicago," Kim shared, with Jenner responding,"I love Chicago."

While many fans were touched by the footage, some called out Kim for seemingly stealing the spotlight from Jenner and her baby. Host Wendy Williams slammed Kim during the Monday, Feb. 5 episode of her show and called the reality star "selfish."

"This is Kylie's moment to do Kylie's thing and then Kim just showed up with the baby. I think it's selfish," Williams said while discussing Jenner's baby reveal video.

Romance rumors surrounding Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, started in April 2017. Before being in a relationship with the father of her baby, Jenner famously dated rapper Tyga.

A day after news broke that Jenner and Scott welcomed their firstborn, Caitlyn Jenner took to social media to express her happiness over her new grandchild. The Olympic athelete shared an adorable throwback photo of her youngest daughter when she was still a baby.

Caitlyn described her granddaughter as "beautiful," adding she "can't wait" to see Jenner's child grow.