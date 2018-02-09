'Kim Possible' Live-Action Film Officially Underway at Disney

Facebook/KimPossible Featured is a promo image for the animated series, 'Kim Possible.'

"Kim Possible" is heading to the big screen.

Disney is developing a live-action film version of the beloved "Kim Possible" cartoon series, multiple reports confirmed. The script will be written by series creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, who will also serve as executive producers.

Also set to executive produce are writer Josh Cagan and Zanne Devine. The upcoming project will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky.

Casting is now underway for the film, which explores the titular heroine — who is an ordinary high school girl who must save the world from bad guys. Also expected to be featured in the film are her sidekick Ron Stoppable, his naked mole-rat Rufus, the group's communication guru Wade.

"Call me, beep me, if you want a #KimPossible DCOM! Casting has just begun for live-action Kim Possible @DisneyChannelOriginalMovie. Who would you love to see play Kim?" Disney Channel wrote on Twitter following the announcement.

Disney's post has led many fans to speculate over who could play the famed cartoon character. Many suggested "The Mummy" star Sofia Boutella and "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner.

Another suggestion being thrown around on social media is "Riverdale" cast member Madelaine Petsch. For the role of Ron, some have been saying "Spider-Man: Homecoming" lead Tom Holland would be perfect.

"Although Kim Possible 'can do anything,' kids and tweens found that this animated redhead was just like them," Adam Bonnett, executive vice president, original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a press release.

He added, "As we embark on the fun challenge of making Kim and Ron fully dimensional, I'm thrilled to be working again with Mark and Bob and to welcome the addition of a dynamic creative team – Josh, Zanne, Adam and Zach – into a world where anything is indeed possible."