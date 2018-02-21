'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' Guide for Combat, Horse Riding, Alchemy, and More

Facebook/ kingdomcomerpg Promotional photo for action RPG video game "Kingdome Come: Deliverance"

Warhorse Studios' new action role-playing video game "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is making waves in the gaming industry. The game received mixed reviews from critics, and gamers are enjoying navigating the title's gameplay with many components like combat, alchemy, and more.

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance's" gameplay is similar to other action role-playing game (RPG) titles. The usual two types of attacks, heavy attacks, and fast attacks are active in this title. Strong or heavy attacks cause more damage but drain more stamina compared to quicker and less-damaging attacks. The video game's combat mainly relies on reaction speed and timing to launch and block attacks.

The combat gameplay will also rely on the player's choice of weapon. For example, an axe is slow but can inflict strong damage to enemies. Daggers are perfect for gamers who lean more on haste and sneak attacks because daggers do not do much when it comes to blocking. Hunting swords and longswords are advisable weapons to use in the game for their balance performance for both attack and defense.

Horse riding is also a big deal in the game mainly for transportation. In the action RPG video game "The Witcher 3," Geralt, the protagonist already has a horse, Roach, which he can call anytime. In "Kingdom Come" though, gamers have three options if they want to acquire a horse. First is by simply working on the story progression, allowing the player to eventually get a horse. Next is by purchasing a horse from traders. The last method is the quickest way but also the hardest — stealing a horse. There are few areas in the game that are available from the start where the player can steal a horse. But snatching one is hard and will require gamers to steal a castle guard's uniform first.

For the Alchemy part of the game, players need to craft as many potions as they can in order to level up their alchemy skills. The greater the alchemy skill, the better potions a player can craft.

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is a massive title with an extensive gameplay that goes beyond the simple hack n slash. According to IGN, the Holy Roman Empire or medieval era presented in the game gives it a strong edge for its combat feature.