'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' News: Medieval Simulator Sells Over 500,000 Copies

Warhorse Studios "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" lets players explore and live out the life of a peasant in ancient times.

Despite some of the issues surrounding its launch, Warhorse Studios' "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" seems to be doing extremely well as it has managed to sell 500,000 copies just two days after its release.

This bit of news came straight from the source as Daniel Vávra, co-founder of Warhorse Studios and one of the lead designers for the game, showed up on Czech television to talk about the success of their game.

Based on the rough translation by Google, Vávra says that a million copies would already be considered a success for the game and that, after two days, they have already reached half of that. Warhorse Studios also reports that the game has sold 300,000 copies on Steam alone, while the rest of it can be attributed to either physical sales or sales on other platforms. It was also the fifth most played game on Steam with a peak count of over 80,000 players within a day of its launch.

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance" launched earlier this week for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. In it players take on the role of Henry, the simple son of a blacksmith in 15th Century Czech Republic, whose life takes a turn for the worse as a group of mercenaries invade his home town and murder his parents. Now he must take up the sword and avenge his family.

It received a generally positive reception with many outlets praising the game's open-world elements and freedom as well as the uniqueness of playing from the perspective of a simple peasant; however, it was heavily criticized for its poor optimization and numerous bugs and other technical issues.

The game also came under flak this past week as news surfaced that it had a massive 23 GB day-one patch that supposedly makes the game, overall, better by adding more quests, rebalancing the combat and economy, as well as improving the game's animation.

Vávra says that a million sales would already be a success for them and, if things keep going the way they are, they should hit that goal soon enough.