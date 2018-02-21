'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' Review: The Almost Perfect Experience of the Past

Facebook.com/kingdomcomerpg Promo photo for "Kingdom Come: Deliverance."

Considering the hype and excitement that "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" received when it was announced, fans are interested to know if it deserves the attention it received during its development stages. Here is everything that the critics are saying about "Kingdom Come: Deliverance."

According to a review by GameSpot, there are a lot of good things to look forward to for those looking to get the experience being offered by "Kingdom Come: Deliverance." For one, the game developers definitely paid attention to historical detail, which means that it is accurate enough to be believable and to immerse the players. Furthermore, the visuals also tell a story of time and effort in that there is lifelike quests, strong plot, immersive voice-acting, and impressive world rendering. Considering how it could have gone for a point by point basis, it was also a welcome surprise that progress in the game was based on stats and skill development.

Despite the seemingly glowing reviews, "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is far from being a perfect game. In fact, critics and a review by Destructoid agree that perhaps the biggest downfall of "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is its questionable stability. The game developer has quickly responded to the problem by releasing patches to address the instability of the game, but despite this, "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" falls short of being a perfect experience as it is prone to crashing. Moreover, save systems can be a source of frustration, as well as the overall buggy experience of going through the motions and gameplay of that it has to offer.

Game developer Warhorse Studios has yet to completely address the technical problems, but in general, "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" and all its flaws is definitely worth a try. The game title is now available for play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.