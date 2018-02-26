'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' Tips and Tricks

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance" really brings the point home when it comes to the medieval times. Players have to think about the main character Henry and his daily needs, as nearly everything there is to do in the game will take a lot from him.

For starters, Henry is not like the typical fantasy RPG hero that can run and ride all over the landscape with no problem. As a regular human, Henry will get tired, injured, sleepy or hungry, so it's essential to have a firm idea of where a player wants to go to, as Rock Paper Shotgun emphasized.

Steam/Warhorse Studios "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses players in an epic adventure set in the days of the Holy Roman Empire.

Reading the world map is an essential skill, and the Legend tab helps make sense of the symbols on it. Planning out a route is needed to make sure Henry has lodging for the night and a place to grab food, as well as the location of the cobblers and whetstones to see to the upkeep his equipment needs.

Food is essential, and in the game, food actually goes bad, except for a few items like dried meat. When looking in the inventory, a player should always check the meter to see if a food item is still viable, as Gamespot pointed out.

Unlike other RPGs where players can stride in anywhere in full battle gear, the people in "Kingdom Come - Deliverance" will every now and then react to how Henry looks. When negotiating with an NPC like a noble or a merchant, it helps if Henry took a bath and put on some presentable clothes. For mingling with beggars and slum-dwellers, the opposite holds true.

Saving the game is an important consideration in "Kingdom Come - Deliverance." Aside from the unusual saving system in the game, there are quest-breaking bugs that occasionally come up. Warhorse Studios is currently looking into the save issues, with a new "Save and Exit" feature possibly coming in the next update.