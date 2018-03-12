'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' Update: Patch 1.3 Adds Much-Awaited Save Feature

Warhorse Studios Prior to update 1.3, saving one's game was a tedious chore.

Warhorse Studios has released patch 1.3 for its realistic medieval simulator "Kingdom Come: Deliverance," which fixes more than 300 various issues and adds several new quality of life features. Interestingly enough, the biggest new feature in the latest update is the ability to save the game whenever the player wants.

This past weekend saw the release of the much-anticipated 1.3 update for "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" and, while Warhorse Studios did deliver, it is interesting to note that the very first thing at the top of the list of changes is the note that the developer has added a "Save and Exit" feature for the game.

To anyone that does not know, the game only had one method of saving on demand upon release and it was through the use of an in-game consumable called Saviour Schnapps which, well, get consumed whenever the player uses them and are in a limited supply.

Outside of these items, players must rely on auto-saves that occur from completing main story quests or they must manually trigger a save by sleeping in a bed or using a bath house. Basically, it was really inconvenient to save one's progress, especially if they were far from a settlement and had no potions on hand.

Players were so frustrated by this system that, just a few days after the game's initial release, a mod already began to spread online that allowed players to save an unlimited number of times and whenever they wanted. Thankfully, Warhorse heard its audience and was able to add a proper save feature, albeit nearly a full month later.

On top of adding the Save and Exit feature, the new patch also makes saves more "robust" that should make them less likely to become corrupted or lost, especially if the game just happens to crash in the middle of saving. Warhose also boasts that they have improved the overall performance of the game and made lockpicking and pickpocketing a lot easier to do.

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.