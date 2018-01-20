'Kingdom Hearts 3' Due Out in Q3? Interesting Rumor Hints at That Possibility

Twitter courtesy of @KINGDOMHEARTS An important announcement related to 'Kingdom Hearts 3' could be made next month

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is due out this year. That has been confirmed, and the folks from Square Enix have offered no indication that they are going to miss that release window.

Having a release year is something fans appreciate, but they are looking for more and understandably so. This game has been in development for so long that even the possibility that they may need to wait until December for it is not something many fans are happy about.

Well, there may be a bit of good news for those fans who want to play this sequel before the holiday season gets underway.

Both Redditor "Enzo-Unversed" and TheGamersJoint recently drew attention to a supposed leak that popped up on 4chan back in December.

The 4chan post does not seem that remarkable at first. It mentioned a Q3 release window for the sequel and hinted that the release date would be made official during the D23 Expo next month. And while those things could happen, the post itself still seemed hard to believe, or at least that was the case last month.

As the aforementioned Redditor and TheGamersJoint pointed out, there were things in the post that may have been indicating that the supposed revelations included are worth keeping in mind.

In the post, the 4chan member mentioned that "Kingdom Hearts 3" was going to feature a world inspired by Shibuya – the same setting included in "The World Ends with You."

The individual who authored the post also replied to someone doubting its legitimacy by hinting that something is going to happen in January, even talking about something being seen "directly."

Interestingly enough, a Nintendo Direct Mini that took place just recently featured the announcement that a "Remixed" version of "The World Ends with You" is coming to the Switch.

This could all just be a coincidence and ultimately mean nothing, but there is also a chance that the post contained accurate information. If the latter is the case, then the D23 Expo that will start on Feb. 10 in Japan is going to be something fans of the series will really want to pay attention to.

More news about "Kingdom Hearts 3" should be made available soon.