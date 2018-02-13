Twitter/ kingdomhearts "Kingdom Hearts 3" protagonists Sora, Donald, and Goofy with James Sullivan and Mike Wazowski in the "Monsters, Inc." world

The anticipation for the upcoming action role-playing video game "Kingdom Hearts III" intensified after Square Enix dropped a new trailer during the D23 Expo Japan. It was revealed that James Sullivan, Mike Wazowski, and Boo from the Disney film "Monsters, Inc." are coming to the game.

The D23 trailer for the awaited title unveils new characters as well as returning ones. The biggest highlight of the trailer are Sora, Donald, and Goofy arriving at the "Monsters. Inc." building where the gang meet up with James, Mike, and Boo. The main characters transform into monsters themselves and team up with James and Mike to fight off the Unversed.

The trailer also shows Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from the Disney movie "Tangled" in action. Fans of the series were also blown away to see the appearance of Ariel. "Kingdom Hearts 3" brings a more dynamic, explosive, and massive combat gameplay with a new set of attack moves and techniques.

The party members' combined attack is also highlighted in the video, such as Sora using Mike as a bowling ball to defeat a group of enemies. A variety of weapons wielded by Sora are also featured in the video such as a staff, a hammer, and yoyos.

New footages showing old characters from previous "Kingdom Hearts" titles are also included in the video. Marluxia of the Organization XIII reveals himself before Sora, Donald, and Goofy. The gang, despite beating Marluxia, have no memory of the villain at all. Another returning character is Vanitas who confronts Sora in the scare floor of the "Monsters, Inc." building.

Twitter/ KINGDOMHEARTS Promotional photo for upcoming video game "Kingdom Hearts 3" featuring Riku and King Mickey

Square Enix also released new pictures of King Mickey and Riku together. The picture of Riku caused quite a stir on Twitter with his new outfit and new hairstyle.

The trailer ignited more excitement among fans of the series. The video, however, did not drop any exact release date for the title and simply ended with "Coming 2018."