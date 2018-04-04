Woods is expected to voice the character of Hades in the upcoming game

Twitter/KINGDOMHEARTS 'Kingdom Hearts 3' is expected to be released this year

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is expected to finally be released this year, but with the developers still not announcing that the game has gone gold or a more specific date of arrival, many fans are still keeping their fingers crossed and just hoping that the sequel does not get pushed back.

Developers have been more generous in terms of providing more info recently, so that's a positive development, but still, a more detailed progress report would be welcomed by fans.

Well, the developers have still not provided that progress update, but there is something that surfaced online recently that is hinting at where the game could be in the development cycle.

Spotted recently by Just Push Start, actor James Woods replied to a Twitter user wondering what he's been up to lately. In response, Woods said that he recently took part in a poker tournament and that he's also been working on a new "Kingdom Hearts" game.

Woods' tweet suggests that the English voice actors have now picked up work on the sequel and that may be an indicator that the game is now at a point where the developers can prioritize recording lines for the characters who will be featured.

The tweet may be an indicator that the game has now reached a point where developers are done making tweaks to the script as well.

For those curious about how Woods will be involved in "Kingdom Hearts 3," he will in all likelihood be reprising the role of Hades, the long-time nemesis of Hercules and a character who has served as an antagonist throughout the series.

Hades is an interesting character in the series as he's not just some villain who always lets his minions carry out his bidding. Hades is more than capable of fighting himself, and he can be quite the difficult opponent, too.

According to KHWiki.com, Hades is a recurring boss in the series, and one famous for having high levels of HP. Battles with this particular Disney villain are known to go for a while because of that. On top of his high HP, dealing with Hades can be a nightmare because he has all kinds of powerful fire-based attacks in his arsenal.

Players need to be adequately prepared for a fight with Hades, or else they may not be able to endure a marathon match with him and just end up getting torched instead.

It will be interesting to see if Hades has some new tricks up his sleeve once he makes his appearance in the upcoming game.

Players will likely run into Hades once they reach the Mount Olympus world inside the game.

In addition to Hades, other Disney villains that are expected to be featured in the sequel include "Sleeping Beauty" antagonist Maleficent and Pete, a long-time thorn in the sides of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy.

There will also be other villains originally created for the series who are set to be featured.

More news about "Kingdom Hearts 3" should be made available soon.