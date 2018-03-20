Kingdom Hearts 3 official website Sora, Rapunzel and Flynn working together inside 'Kingdom Hearts 3'

When going through a mainline "Kingdom Hearts" game, players will inevitably run into Disney characters who will help them get from point A to point B. Fans can expect to obtain similar experiences from "Kingdom Hearts 3."

The April issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK features an interview with director Tetsuya Nomura wherein he reveals a bit about how world-specific characters will be able to help players out, Gamingbolt reported.

The specific example Nomura provided is Rapunzel from "Tangled." According to Nomura, Rapunzel will be able to help in combat by using her hair.

A trailer for the game released last month previews how Rapunzel will be able to help during battles.

As viewers can see, Rapunzel can use her hair almost like an improvised whip. She can also hang from a tree using her hair and then swing around to kick enemies in her path. Rapunzel's hair will come in handy not just as something to use in battle, as Nomura noted that she can also her golden locks as a traveling aid.

Of course, Rapunzel is not the only world-specific character who can assist Sora and his friends inside "Kingdom Hearts 3."

As the trailer above shows, Sully and Mike Wazowski from "Monsters Inc." will lend their talents to the cause and so too will Woody and Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story."

It's unclear if those other companions will be able to help for traveling purposes just as Rapunzel can, though Sora, Woody and Buzz were shown riding a rocket together.

With the "Big Hero 6" and Mount Olympus worlds also confirmed for the game, it's likely that characters like Baymax and Hercules may also assist players.

Hopefully for fans, they will soon be able to learn more about other Disney worlds and characters who will be included in the game.

No exact release date has been announced for "Kingdom Hearts 3" thus far, though the game is expected to be made available to fans sometime later this year.