'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: Individual Worlds Expected To Be Significantly Larger

"Kingdom Hearts 3" has been in development for a very long time, as fans are aware of, but it sounds like the wait could well be worth it.

Earlier this year, some of the game's developers were on hand for the D23 Expo in Japan, and during that event, they revealed some very interesting things about the eagerly anticipated sequel.

The folks at KH13.com have gone through the trouble of gathering and translating the revelations shared by the developers during that event.

One of the more interesting revelations came from co-director Tai Yasue. According to Yasue, this installment in the series is going to be "a bit different."

Yasue then shared that one world in the upcoming installment is going to be equivalent to one previous game.

That is an incredibly interesting revelation and one that could help explain why "Kingdom Hearts 3" is taking such a long time to complete.

If developers really are going through the trouble of making each individual world big enough that it can seem like a game unto itself, then the process of creating many worlds will be very time-consuming.

As seen in KHWiki, worlds that have been revealed for the sequel currently include the Kingdom of Corona, Mount Olympus, Twilight Town, as well as locations based on "Big Hero 6," "Monsters Inc." and "Toy Story."

It is highly likely that many fans are already getting very excited at the prospect of being able to explore fully fleshed out versions of those worlds.

Yasue also revealed that players will have specific objectives they will need to complete for each world, so that should make exploration even more interesting.

One more thing that is worth noting about worlds is that there are still more of them that will be revealed in the future, and fans will likely be tuning in closely to find out about those.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is expected to be released sometime later this year.