(Photo: Square Enix) A promotional image for "Kingdom Hearts 3."

Square Enix has not revealed much about "Kingdom Hearts 3," leaving fans to look for the details themselves.

This leads a handful of folks over at the Kingdom Hearts Insider forums to apparently get access to creation data for the game worth a couple of terabytes.

Although tracing the source is a challenge since, as one of the leaksters explained, the information was passed around with no clear mention of the starting place.

That being said, add to the fact that the information yet to be corroborated, fans are advised to take this "Kingdom Hearts 3" leak with a pinch of salt until Square Enix makes it all official.

As for the discoveries, the leaksters fund that the world of "Monsters World Inc." will be featured in "Kingdom Hearts 3." They shared a bunch of screenshots to prove it showing Mike and Sully joining Sora in the action.

A Reddit user also took time to sift through the data that were leaked and revealed other worlds to feature in the game, based on researching and his ideas about the images he saw.

There were references to "Frozen 2" specifically and as expected, it involves winter and icicles, which means that players might be able to roam around Arendelle in a state that reflects the events of the upcoming sequel.

The Redditor also believes that there are references to the Radiant Garden and Land of Departure worlds that fans of "Kingdom Hearts" will know all too well.

There appear to be elements in the leak suggesting that "Kingdom Hearts 3" will feature Winnie the Pooh as well. A rabbit house, honeypot and scarecrow are all clues to this in addition to the "PO" code.

Interestingly, the Redditor did not find references to "Monster World Inc." although he noted that he was unable to download all the files. He says that since "they supposedly came from the same site, so perhaps they are indeed credible."

The other "Kingdom Hearts 3" worlds he found include those featured in the franchise already like Twilight Town, Mysterious Tower and100 Acre Woods as well as Disney Castle.