Square Enix An image from "Kingdom Hearts 3"

D23 Expo did not disappoint fans who have been holding out hope for news about "Kingdom Hearts 3."

A new trailer for the much-awaited game was shown at the event and has now been released online for fans all over the world to bask in its glory of.

The trailer confirmed the leak from a few weeks ago that "Kingdom Hearts 3" will feature the infamous Pixar favorite "Monsters Inc." Sully, Mike, and Boo were shown in the clip. Sora gets the monster treatment, of course. He gets to keep his red spiky hair, but he now has furry blue skin.

The trailer also provided a peek of the other worlds in the game, including the one based on "Tangled," which sees Rapunzel use her hair to travel around and take down enemies. Another Disney princess, Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" Ariel will also be part of the fun and mayhem in "Kingdom Hearts 3."

The game will also feature characters from previous "Kingdom Hearts" game. Marluxia from "Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories" makes his debut in the mainline series with so much knowledge about Sora and company. The Keyblade wielder Vanitas from "Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep" will also be part of the story.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" will also feature a yet-to-be-named Game and Watch-inspired minigame and will mark the return of the Gummi Ship, which will not be done in two phases — exploration and combat, the latter of which will feature a greater number of enemies.

Despite all these revelations, Square Enix is not yet ready to be more specific with the release date, which is still just at "2018." However, the studio revealed that the entire Osaka studio is hard at work on "Kingdom Hearts 3" with the help of 100 more from their Tokyo location.

Square Enix does the development in three sections — early, middle, and late. Much of the early portion has been completed with 90 percent of it ready. The middle part is still at 60 percent.

No development details for the late portion was revealed except that it will contain something that "Kingdom Hearts 3" director Tetsuya Nomura "always wanted to do and put" in "Kingdom Hearts" ever since the days of working on "Final Fantasy," describing it as something that is "bound to surprise everyone."

The theme song for "Kingdom Hearts 3" was composed by Utada Hikaru. It is called "Don't Think Twice," and players can listen to it while watching more footage from the game in a second trailer below.