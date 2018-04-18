'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: Reddit User Discovers Exciting Unannounced Feature in Latest Trailer

Square Enix/Disney An image from "Kingdom Hearts 3"

The latest trailer for "Kingdom Hearts 3" has been released, and unsurprisingly, fans have examined it inch by inch to find out more about the game.

The new footage from the game revealed during a fan event previews the mini-game collection within the game called Classic Kingdom.

The mini-games shown in the "Kingdom Hearts 3" trailer look like they came straight out of the Game and Watch handheld console, which is actually what they are going for.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" co-director Tai Yasue said that Classic Kingdom is actually inspired by Disney cartoons and 1980s LCD games. However, it looks like it is more than just a Game and Watch-style console.

A Reddit user discovered that upon checking the photo on the same gadget Sora was using, it appears that it features Donald, Hayner, Pence and Olette in their new outfits.

This gives the impression that the picture was taken on the device, which makes it some kind of smartphone. If this is the case, the handheld device may actually have other camera features and much more.

The same Redditor believes that this might pave the way for the addition of in-game photos in "Kingdom Hearts 3" along with some other features. It can potentially even replace Jiminy's Journal, which contains information on Sora's adventures and the discoveries and people he meets along the way.

With this smartphone-type device, "Kingdom Hearts 3" is allowing itself to keep up with the times. After all, a lot has changed in the real-world as far as technology goes since its direct predecessor, "Kingdom Hearts 2," was released in 2005.

Gamers seem to be on board with the idea of having Sora use a smartphone in the game. One Reddit user believes that this can also make possible puzzle-centric side quests that will involve taking pictures to show to non-playable characters.

A lot of the fans are just excited about the idea of Sora and the crew being able to take selfies and documenting their missions and adventures the way that most people do nowadays.

Those who play "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" are reminded of the Shiekah Slate, which functions as a map allowing Link to view faraway parts of Hyrule. It also has a clock and a temperature meter.

To some, however, the Game and Watch-type console in "Kingdom Hearts 3" made them all the more hope that the highly-anticipated game will be released on the Nintendo Switch, which seems to be an inspiration behind the look and design of the Classic Kingdom handheld.

At the moment, "Kingdom Hearts 3" is only confirmed for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. But with the popularity of the Switch on the increase, fans of the 2-in-1 console hope they get to play the game on Nintendo's fastest selling console yet.

There have been rumors and supposed leaks that claim to reveal Square Enix's plan to bring it to the Nintendo Switch. While it is not impossible, it looks like a Switch version is not on the table, at least for now.