'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: The Wait for an Exact Release Date Could Be Ending Sooner Rather Than Later

To say that the wait for "Kingdom Hearts 3" has been a long one would be quite the understatement.

In the grand scheme of things, four or five years may not amount to that much time, but things are a bit different in the world of gaming.

Typically, a game's official date of arrival is not set that too far off from its initial reveal. That is not the case with the aforementioned "Kingdom Hearts" game, however.

Following its official announcement at the 2013 Electronic Entertainment Expo, details about the game became incredibly difficult to come by, with developers only providing a few new bits of information every now and then. It took more than four years for developers to finally provide a release year for the game as they confirmed not too long ago that the highly sought-after sequel would finally hit stores sometime in 2018.

Unfortunately, a more specific date beyond just 2018 remains lacking up to this point, but that too is now expected to change relatively soon.

Speaking during a recent investor call, Square Enix president and CEO Yosuke Matsuda shared that release dates for "major titles" currently in development were going to be provided sometime between the end of fiscal year 2018, which would be the last day of March, and E3 2018, which takes place in June, DualShockers reported.

Matsuda ultimately opted not to name those "major titles," but there is a very good chance that one of the titles being referenced by Square Enix's president is none other than "Kingdom Hearts 3."

On one hand, fans may be a bit disappointed because this means they will not be getting the game early next year. But then again, finally having an exact release date to look forward to could help them feel better.

The wait for "Kingdom Hearts 3" has already gone on for longer than what most fans expected, but at long last for them, the end is finally coming into view.