'Kingdom Hearts 3' News, Update: Will New Info About the Game Come This April?

(Photo: Square Enix) An image from "Kingdom Hearts 3."

"Kingdom Hearts 3" director Tetsuya Nomura is gracing the "Kingdom Hearts Union X" fan event to be held this April.

As the name of the event suggest, players will gather in one place to celebrate the free-to-play mobile game "Kingdom Hearts Union X."

The activities at the event, which will be held on April 15 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, will be centered on the game although fans cannot help but hope that information about "Kingdom Hearts 3" will be revealed there as well.

After all, it has been awhile since Square Enix shared details about the highly anticipated new installment in the long-running video game series.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is set to be released sometime this year so the studio is likely preparing to make some announcements about the game anyway.

The release date is yet to be specified so this might be one of the surprise reveals that Nomura might make if this is one of his agenda in attending the "Kingdom Hearts Union X" fan event.

With Square Enix mum about the game, fans are left to find answers for themselves. Just recently, however, a blurb for "Kingdom Hears 3" published on PlayStation Official Magazine Australia revealed that Sora will not be the only playable character in the game.

There were also mentions of Disney worlds that are yet to be confirmed for the game. The description from the magazine reads:

The latest game in the Disney meets "Final Fantasy" mash up series is split between the perspectives of best buds Sora and Riku. You will meet a host of new characters whose help you'll need to stop the evil Keyblade war. Familiar faces and places return but there are new worlds to visit inspired by "Toy Story," "Fantasia" and "Tangled."

Leaks floating around on Reddit also suggest that "Kingdom Hearts 3" will feature "Monsters World Inc." and "Frozen" as well as locations already seen in the series such as the Disney Castle and Radiant Garden. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the hope is that at least some will be at the fan event.