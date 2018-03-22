'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: What Keyblade Transformations Will Be Seen in Upcoming Game?

Each Keyblade is expected to have at least two transformation options

'Kingdom Hearts 3' is expected to be released sometime later this year

Sora's Keyblade is one of the more iconic weapons in gaming history, with its versatility, power and unique capabilities helping it earn that status. Sora will again be wielding the Keyblade in "Kingdom Hearts 3," and it is expected to be as versatile as ever.

Director Tetsuya Nomura recently talked about Keyblade transformations during an interview with the Official PlayStation Magazine UK, Gamingbolt reported.

According to Nomura, individual Keyblades in the upcoming will have their unique forms as well as transformation options. Two transformation options are expected to be offered for the individual Keyblades, though it seems like some variants may feature more options.

Nomura shared a bit more about Keyblade transformations during an earlier interview with Game Informer.

The game's director noted that there are phases to the Keyblade transformations. There's an initial phase of transformation, and then, if players are able to successfully chain their combos, they may be able to unlock the next transformation.

Nomura also talked about Keyblade transformations during an interview with Famitsu that took place at the MAGIC 2017 event.

Per an earlier report from Gematsu, Nomura revealed that Keyblade transformations aren't going to follow strict offense and defense designations. That's an interesting revelation, as that could mean that players will be able to explore more gameplay styles using Keyblade transformations inside "Kingdom Hearts 3."

So, which Keyblade transformations have already been confirmed for the upcoming game?

For the "Toy Story" world, it seems that the Keyblade will be able to turn into a giant hammer and a drill.

The D23 Expo trailer for the game seems to show other Keyblade transformations that will be available such as the Quick Claws and the Twin Yo-yos for the "Monsters Inc." world.

It seems like these Keyblade transformations are going to be quite interesting, and fans will likely be looking for more examples of them in the months ahead.

No exact release date has been announced just yet for "Kingdom Hearts 3," though it is expected to be made available sometime later this year.