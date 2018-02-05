'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date Rumors

kingdomhearts.com/3/gb/ Promotional screenshot of Square Enix and Disney's "Kingdom Hearts 3"

Square Enix and Disney's "Kingdom Hearts 3" has long been elusive and intangible. Not much has changed as rumors of a very vague 2018 release circulate.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" was first confirmed for development way back in 2013, which was conceptualized more than a decade ago in 2006. Now, 12 years after its conception, after 12 years of nonstop rumors, announcements, and delays, fans now have something more concrete to hold on to.

According to recent rumors, a source has tipped off gaming news outlets of its pending release for the third quarter of 2018, which can be anywhere from July to September, while other rumors state a release moved up to November from its original December 2018 target. Rumors have stated that Square Enix is to make an announcement for its release soon. Confusing as it may be, one thing is apparent, it looks like "Kingdom Hearts 3" will be coming in late 2018.

Rumors like these with unconfirmed sources are not ones to hold much belief, but there is at least a little evidence to support these claims. Square Enix has since populated the official "Kingdom Hearts" website with a "Kingdom Hearts 3" product page, which includes several in-game screenshots and platform logos of the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4.

Given its dated title, concept, and development, it is only right that "Kingdom Hearts 3" gets released this year, or it may suffer from technology's ongoing evolution. The lifespan of the current generation of consoles will not last past two years. Even now, the PlayStation 4 has a newer version, the PlayStation 4 Pro. It will not be long until more innovations in gaming are made, with a vast majority of games having VR compatibility down the road.

Square Enix has announced delays in the past, due to shifting "Kingdom Hearts 3" from the PlayStation 3 to the PlayStation 4, and remastering it on the more updated Unreal Engine 4.

Fans can only hope that Square Enix abides by this release date speculation, or "Kingdom Hearts 3" will suffer the consequences of becoming irrelevant and sadly past its time. Fans have waited 12 years for this. The hype has faded, and the excitement is gone. It is now a sad and frustrating waiting game.