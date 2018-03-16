'Kingdom Hearts 3' Rumors: New World Based on 'The Jungle Book' Supposedly Set To Be Revealed

Trailer showing off 'The Jungle Book' will be released next month, according to the latest rumor

Fans are waiting patiently to hear more about "Kingdom Hearts 3" and its many features, and a new rumor is hinting that they may get something new to check out next month.

Spotted recently by Game Rant, an interesting rumor has turned up over on 4chan and it hints at a possible new world that players may be able to explore.

According to the rumor, a new trailer that will be released next month will focus on a new "Jungle Book" world.

Mowgli and Baloo will apparently be the ones who will guide Sora through this new world, and none other than "The Lion King's" Simba may also be introduced as a summon.

The rumor also noted that players are going to have to face the python Kaa as a boss in this world. Bagheera and Shere Khan will show up as well, per the rumor.

The rumor continues, and it added that Sora will be able to use a Keyblade shaped like a tree and a Keychain showing a wolf.

For now, developers have offered no indication that they are planning to add a world based on "The Jungle Book," but such a setting could fit in well inside "Kingdom Hearts 3."

As seen on KHWiki.com, some of the confirmed worlds are ones based on relatively newer movies such as "Big Hero 6" and "Monsters Inc."

It would not be all that surprising if the developers decided to also feature something older like a "Jungle Book" world.

Notably, the 4chan rumor does not just detail "The Jungle Book" world. It also hints that the Theatrhythm minigame will be shown off.

The rumored trailer may also tease a new Keyblade transformation and even urged fans to watch out for a new trailer that will make its debut at E3.

Even if no new trailer has been teased just yet, it is likely that many "Kingdom Hearts 3" fans will still be watching out for any new developments that could pop up in April and in the other months ahead.