Twitter courtesy of @KINGDOMHEARTS There may be another playable character featured inside 'Kingdom Hearts 3' apart from Sora

Next month could turn out be an important month for "Kingdom Hearts 3," or at least rumors are pointing to that being a possibility.

A recent report from KH Insider contained a picture that showed off some interesting things that might be included in the February 2018 issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine – Australia.

However, the paragraph seen in the picture is what fans should really pay attention to. The little wall of text revealed that the upcoming sequel was going to be "split between the perspectives of best buds Sora and Riku."

Now, it is unclear how exactly the perspective of Riku could be shown in the game. It is possible that developers could utilize cutscenes to show what he was occupied with while players remained in control of Sora or maybe they could opt for something more involved.

During an interview with IGN last year, director Tetsuya Nomura revealed that there was "an intention of adding a playable character aside from Sora."

Nomura held off on revealing who that other playable character would be, but many fans quickly speculated that Riku could be given that role.

Riku is an essential character in the "Kingdom Hearts" series since he is someone who has a long history with Sora and also has connections to several other important individuals.

With Sora and Riku being best friends, it will be interesting to see how they view things and whether their opinions differ significantly every now and then. Perhaps that is something the new game will explore even further.

If there are plans to feature Riku as another playable character in the sequel, developers are not saying so just yet, but they may be about to reveal important details about the game soon, especially with the D23 Expo already set to start on Feb. 10.

An exact release date has not been announced just yet for "Kingdom Hearts 3," though the sequel is due out this year.